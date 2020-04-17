Technical Analysis

Trading Call

Bank of India (₹34.3): Sell

Akhil Nallamuthu, BL Research Bureau | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

Bank of India has been in a long-term downtrend. Year-to-date, the stock has posted a little over 50 per cent and is currently trading at ₹34.3, where it was at ₹70 at the beginning of the year.

The stock, which has been depreciating since the beginning of the year, registered its fresh one-year low of ₹30.4 in the second week of March. The price is also the lowest since January 2003. But then, the stock recovered sharply and started to consolidate around ₹35. Notably, the price level of ₹35 has been acting as a significant hurdle, resisting the stock to rally above it.

Today, on the back of the broad market bullish sentiment, the stock opened at ₹35.75 i.e. above the crucial level of ₹35. However, the stock could not sustain about that level and it began descending immediately after the session open. In fact, the day’s high is same as the open price of ₹35.75. So, until the stock remains below ₹35, the likelihood of a recovery is low. Hence, traders looking for short-term opportunities can initiate fresh short positions in the stock of Bank of India. Stop-loss can be at ₹35.1 whereas the primary target can be at ₹32.5; below that level, it can decline to ₹30.4 – its previous low.

Supports: ₹32.5 and ₹30.4

Resistances: ₹35 and ₹35.7

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on April 17, 2020
stocks and shares
technical analysis
Bank of India
