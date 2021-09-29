Commodity Calls

Go short on MCX copper

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on September 28, 2021

 

The recent upmove in the copper futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) seems to be losing momentum.

The bounce-back move, from the low near ₹685 made last week, is currently facing resistance below ₹725. The contract hit a high of ₹724 on Monday and has dipped from there.

Another strong t resistance is at ₹738 which can cap the upside in the near-term in case the contract breaks above ₹725 in the coming days.

A much higher resistance is at ₹755. The downtrend is likely to remain intact as long as the contract trades below ₹738.

Traders with a short-term perspective can go short at current levels. Accumulate short positions on rallies at ₹733. Keep the stop-loss at ₹748. Trail the stop-loss to ₹710 as soon as the contract moves down to ₹695.

Move the stop-loss further lower to ₹685 as soon as the contract comes down to ₹670. Book profits at ₹660.

The bearish view will go wrong if the contract breaks above ₹738. In that case, it can rise to ₹745-750 and then reverse lower.

 

Published on September 29, 2021

