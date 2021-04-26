MCX natural gas futures testing key barrier of ₹207

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The natural gas continuous contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has been in a medium-term sideways consolidation phase since October 2020 in the wide band between ₹180 and ₹240. It currently trades at ₹203 mmBtu. The lower boundary at ₹180 had cushioned the commodity in mid-March and early April this year.
Subsequently, the contract started to trend upwards within the consolidation phase. Since early April, the contract has been in a near-term uptrend. While trending up, the contract had surpassed the 21- and 50-day moving averages. However, the contract has encountered a key resistance at ₹207 and it continues to test this hurdle over the past one week.
A strong breakthrough of ₹207 is needed to strengthen the on-going uptrend and take the contract northwards to ₹215 and then to ₹220 levels. A further rally beyond ₹220 will strengthen the uptrend and pave way for an up-move to ₹227 and then to ₹240 levels over the medium term. On the other hand, a decisive fall below the immediate support level of ₹194 can pull the contract down to ₹187 and then to ₹180 in the short term.
Traders with a short-term view can go long on a strong rally above ₹207 with a fixed stop-loss.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...