MCX natural gas might rally in the short-term

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The continuous futures contract of natural gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), after blip in the first two months of 2021, began to rally from mid-January. However, the contract reversed the direction downwards in February third week and the fall was swift.
As a result, it had lost all the gains it made from the beginning of the year. That is, from its high of ₹223, the April futures contract of natural gas declined to mark a low of ₹179.8 within a span of one month, losing nearly 20 per cent.
But the support at ₹180 halted the fall in mid-March and the price action over the past three weeks shows that the contract has been moving sideways. While ₹180 provided support, the resistance at ₹190 prevented the contract from rallying above that level. But this level was decisively breached on Monday as the futures closed at about ₹193. Thus, the bulls seem to be gaining control over the contract which increases the likelihood of a rally form here.
Supporting the positive tendency that the contract exhibits, the relative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence indicators are showing fresh upward momentum. Also, the price has now pipped above the 21-day moving average. Hence,Traders can consider going long on declines with stop-loss at ₹180. The contract is likely to appreciate above ₹200 and rally towards ₹212 and possibly to ₹220 in the near-term. Traders who wish to play safe can initiate longs above ₹200.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
Bharati Jagannathan’s short stories pull us into the minutiae of life of young women in the late 20th century
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...