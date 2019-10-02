MCX-Natural Gas tests a key support

Dvara KGFS raises ₹70 crore in Series E
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
The October month futures contract of Natural Gas in Multi Commodity Exchange of India surged in the month of September. But it eventually gave up all the gains and closed the month with a negative return of 2.1 per cent. It is currently trading at ₹165, below an important support level of ₹166.
Considering that the contract price recovers and closes above ₹166 on Tuesday, there may be a temporary halt in the bear trend. If the commodity attracts buying interest, the price could appreciate to ₹180 levels over the medium term. However, if bear trend continues to gain traction and the price breaks below ₹166 on closing basis, sell-off could intensify and the contract price may slump to ₹155.3 in the upcoming sessions. Hence, the support of ₹166 holds the key for the contract.
Generic first futures contract of Natural Gas in ICE after gaining through the month of August and in the first half of the month of September, the price started to decline in the latter half of September, aligning with its major bearish trend. Currently, the price is hovering at the 50-day moving average at $2.31 level.
Considering the weakness, the price will decline further towards $2.24 levels, which is a considerable support. Below that level, the likelihood of price tumbling to $2 cannot be ruled out. However, if the contract bounces up from the 50-day moving average, it will face a hurdle at $2.4, beyond which the contract has the potential to appreciate towards $2.7 over the medium term.
The trend is clearly bearish for the commodity. Since it is trading near a support level of ₹166, one need to keep an eye on how the price reacts to it. Tuesday’s closing is important and initiate sell order only if the contract breaks below that level with a stop-loss at ₹180 levels.
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Arali Ventures invests at seed stage in start-ups
A clutch of investors is organising intense sessions bringing together experienced entrepreneurs and industry ...
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Since the beginning of September, the commodity market has been under pressure, with the highly traded base ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...