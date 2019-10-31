GE T&D India (₹204.9): Buy

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of GE T&D India at current levels. Following a sharp fall in late July, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹124 in early August this year. Subsequently, the stock changed direction and has been in a medium-term uptrend since then. While trending up, the stock breached its 21- and 50-day moving averages in late September and trades well above them. Short-term trend is also up.
On Wednesday, the stock jumped 6.5 per cent with above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹195. This rally has reinforced the medium-term uptrend. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past two trading sessions. The daily relative strength index has entered the bullish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI hovers in the neutral region. Both the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators are featuring in the positive territory implying buying interest.
The short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹213.5 and ₹217.5 in the upcoming trading sessions. Traders with a short-term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹200.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism