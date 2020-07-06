Nifty 50 July Futures (10,768)

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Taking positive cues from the bullish Asian markets, the bellwether indices— the Sensex and the Nifty — began the session with a gap-up open and continued to trend upwards. The key indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have advanced 1.4 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. The Japan’s benchmark index, Nikkei 225, has advanced 1.8 per cent to 22,714 and Hang Seng index has jumped 3.7 per cent to 26,314 levels so far in today’s session. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. The India VIX has fallen 1.8 per cent to 25.3 levels. The Nifty mid- and small-cap indices have rallied 1.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively. Barring Nifty Pharma index which is down by 0.7 per cent, all the other sectoral indices are hovering in the positive territory. The top sectoral gainers are the Nifty metal and Nifty Auto which have surged 2.8 per cent and 2 per cent correspondingly.
The July month Nifty 50 contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 10,700. After an initial decline, the contract recorded an intra-day low at 10,661 and continued to trend upwards. It breached the key resistance at 10,700 and extended the rally. The near-term outlook is bullish for the contract. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at 10,690. Key support at 10,700 can provide base for the contract. A strong rally above the immediate resistance level of 10,750 can take the contract higher to 10,780 and 10,800 levels. Subsequent resistance is at 10,850. On the other hand, a slump below the vital base level of 10,700 can witness a corrective decline to 10,670 and then to 10,650 levels. Next supports are at 10,630 and 10,600.
Strategy: Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss at 10,690 levels
Supports: 10,700 and 10,670
Resistances: 10,750 and 10,780
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...