Nifty 50 June Futures (10,108)

The Nifty June month futures contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 10,080. After an initial decline to 10,036 levels the contract resumed the up-move breaching the key resistance at 10,100; it marked an intra-day high at 10,134 levels. The near-term outlook stays positive as long as the contract trades above 10,050 levels. Traders can buy the contract in dips with a stop-loss at 10,040 levels. A decisive break above 10,135 can take the contract northwards to 10,150 and then to 10,175. On the downside, a decisive fall below 10,050 can bring some selling pressure and drag the contract down to 10,030 and 10,000. An emphatic plunge below 10,000 can pull it lower to 9,960 and 9,930 levels.

The positive global cues, had helped the Sensex and the Nifty to commence the session with a gap-up open and continues to trade in the positive territory. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 index has jumped 1 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively in the past session. Following the US markets, the Nikkei 225 had climbed 1.3 per cent to 22,613 and Hang Seng index advanced 1.2 per cent to 24,271 levels in today's session. The Sensex and the Nifty have advanced 1.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards advances. India VIX index is marginally down by 0.8 per cent to 29.8 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have gained 1 per cent and 2 per cent respectively. Small-cap index has once again outperformed the benchmark indices. All the sectoral indices are trading in the positive territory except Nifty IT index which is down by 0.45 per cent. Top sectoral gainers are Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Bank that have jumped 4.5 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!