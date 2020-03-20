Nifty Call: Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss at 8,500 levels

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Nifty 50 March Futures (8,660)
After marginally opening the negative territory and the initial choppiness, the Nifty and the Sensex began to trend upwards on the back of buying interest. The Asian markets are trading in the positive territory, the Hang Seng index has advanced 3.8 per cent to 22,551 levels and Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index has gained 1.8 per cent to 3,653 levels. The Sensex and the Nifty have gained more than five per cent each. The market breadth of the Nifty is biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX has slumped 4.7 per cent to 68.7 levels. The buying interest is also seen in the Nifty mid and small-cap indices which has surged 5 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively. The Nifty IT index is the top gainer that has sky rocketed 10.5 per cent. Nifty FMCG and Pharma have surged 7 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively on the back of buying interest.
The Nifty futures contract for March commenced the session with a marginal gap up open at 8,234 levels. After marking an intra-day low at 8,130 levels the contract started to trend upwards triggered by short-covering ahead of the weekend and also buying interest. The contract breached key resistances at 8,400 and 8,500 levels. It has registered an intra-day high at 8,696 levels. Make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract while maintaining a stop-loss at 8,500 levels. A decisive break above 8,700 can take the contract higher to 8,750 and then to 8,800. Subsequent resistances are at 8,850 and 8,900 levels. While the supports below 8,500 are at 8,400 and 8,350 levels.
Strategy: Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss at 8,500 levels
Supports: 8,500 and 8,400
Resistances: 8,700 and 8,750
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...