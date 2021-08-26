Nifty call: Buy on declines with fixed stop-loss at 16,615 level

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Taking cues from the weak Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 began the session in the negative territory and bounced up immediately. However, the initial rally failed to sustain and the benchmark indices have begun to decline.
The Nikkei is trading flat at 27,742 and Hang Seng index has tumbled 1.6 per cent to 25,277 levels in today’s session. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are marginally hovering in the negative territory. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards declines. The India VIX has climbed 2.3 per cent to 13.8.
The Nifty mid and small-cap indices are likely to enter the negative territory. Selling pressure is seen in the Nifty Metal index which is down by 1.6 per cent and Nifty PSU Bank index is down by 0.7 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty PVT Bank and FMCG indices are up by 0.2 per cent and 0.15 per cent respectively.
Also read: Nifty Call: Use intraday dips to buy with a stop-loss at 16,630
The August month contract commenced the session in the negative territory and bounced up. But, the contract met with a key resistance at 16,670 and started to decline. After a drop below the 16,625, the contract took support at around 16,606 and reversed higher. Traders can make use of intraday dips to buy the contract while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at 16,615 levels.
A strong rally above the immediate resistance level of 16,650 can take the contract northwards to 16,670 and then to 16,690-16,700 band. Key supports below 16,600 are placed at 16,575 and 16,550 levels.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...