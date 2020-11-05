Nifty call: Buy on declines with stop-loss at 12,050

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Nifty 50 November futures (12,110)
The domestic bellwether indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - started the session with a gap-up open, taking positive cues from the global markets. The US indices - Dow Jones and S&P 500 - had gained 1.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively in the last session. Asian markets commenced the session on a strong footing - the Nikkei 225 has advanced 1.7 per cent to 24,105 and the Hang Seng index has jumped 2.8 per cent to 25,588 levels in today's session.
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex have advanced about 1.5 per cent each so far. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX has plunged 8.6 per cent to 21.1 levels. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have gained 1.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. All the sectoral indices are hovering in positive territory and the top gainers are the Nifty media and metal indices that have gained 3.9 per cent and 3 per cent respectively.
The Nifty 50 November month contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 12,089, decisively breaking above the key barrier of 12,000. After recording an intra-day low at 12,031, the contract resumed the uptrend and the near-term outlook is bullish. So, make use of intraday dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 12,050.
A strong rally above the immediate resistance level of 12,120 can take the contract higher to 12,140 and 12,160 levels. Key supports below 12,050 are placed at 12,030 and 12,000.
Strategy: Make use of intra-day declines to buy with a stop-loss at 12,050
Supports: 12,050 and 12,030
Resistances: 12,120 and 12,140
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...