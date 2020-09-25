Nifty Call: Buy on dips with a stop-loss at 10,910 levels

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Nifty 50 October Futures (10,988)
The domestic equity benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have started the session with a gap-up open amid mixed Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has climbed 0.5 per cent to 23,204 while the Hang Seng index has slipped 0.4 per cent to 23,222 levels in today's session. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have advanced 1.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is biased towards advances. On the other hand, the India VIX has slumped 7 per cent to 21.7 levels, implying a reduction in volatility. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have advanced 1.7 per cent and 1.9 per cent correspondingly. All the sectoral indices are hovering in the positive territory, and the top gainers are Nifty IT and Pharma, which have jumped 3.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.
The October month index futures started the session with a gap-up open at 10,906. After an initial decline to the intra-day low of 10,857 and the contract bounced up strongly to record an intra-day high at 11,013. The near-term stance remains positive as long as the contract trades above 10,925 levels. Traders with a near-term view can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 10,910 levels. A decisive break above 11,000 can take the contract higher to 11,025 and then to 11,050 levels.
Strategy: Make use of dips to buy the contract with a stop-loss at 10,910 levels
Supports: 10,925 and 10,900
Resistances: 11,000 and 11,025
BL Research Bureau
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
September 26, 2020, is the 132nd birth anniversary of Thomas Stearns Eliot, one of the few US citizens who ...
Girlhood in Elena Ferrante’s novels is a period of impassioned dreaming and scheming, a phase before the ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...