Nifty call: Go long above 13,925 with stop-loss at 13,850

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Nifty 50 February futures (13,870)
Despite major equity indices across Asia trading in the red, the Indian benchmarks opened with a significant gap-up for the day. However, soon after the session open, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex gave up their gains and are currently trading near yesterday’s closing level. Among the Asian majors, the Nikkei 225 has lost 1.7 per cent and the Hang Seng has lost 0.6 per cent.
Nothing much can be read from the market breadth of the Nifty 50 index as the advance-decline ratio, at 26-24, is almost equally split. However, volatility has gone up i.e., the volatility index – India VIX – has shot up by over 3 per cent to 25.00.
Even as the benchmark indices are struggling, the mid- and small-cap indices do not seem to be witnessing selling pressure wherein they have gained between 0.2 per cent and 1.2 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty pharma (down by 0.75 per cent) and the Nifty FMCG index (down by 0.4 per cent), all other indices have posted gains so far. The top performer is the Nifty media index, up by 1.1 per cent, followed by the Nifty auto index, up by 0.9 per cent.
Now looking at the Nifty 50 futures (February expiry), similar to the underlying spot index, it opened higher at 13,925 versus Thursday’s close of 13,844. Initially it rallied to register an intra-day high of 13,984. But as it approached the critical level of 14,000, it lost momentum and began to decline. It is currently hovering around 13,870.
Though the futures have been trending down since the beginning of the week, it seems to have found good support at 13,750, from where it bounced yesterday. So, the possibility of a recovery increases if the contract prolongs its stay above that level. Moreover, despite the Asian cues being negative, the Nifty 50 can show some resilience, especially considering the broader market behaviour.
Taking the above factors into account, traders can start considering going long in February futures of the Nifty 50 for intraday. But rather than at current levels, buy the contract with stop-loss at 13,850 if it decisively moves back above 13,925. Beyond this level, it can possibly touch 14,000. Resistance above that level lies at 14,040.
Strategy: Go long above 13,925 with stop-loss at 13,850
Supports: 13,850 and 13,800
Resistances: 13,925 and 14,000
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
₹1370 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1355134213831395 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals at current ...
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
As one of rock history’s most admired albums turns 50 this year, a look at the stories that built Led Zeppelin ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...