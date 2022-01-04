Nifty call: Go long now and add longs at 17,700

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
Nifty 50 January futures (17,745)
The Nifty 50 and Sensex, which gained by about 1.6 per cent each on Monday, continued their positive momentum as both began today’s session with a gap-up open. Both the domestic benchmark indices rallied post the open. Currently, the Nifty is at 17,710 (up by 0.5 per cent) and the Sensex at 59,500 (up by 0.6 per cent).
The Asian markets seem to be sending out bullish signals as major indices such as the ASX 200 (up by nearly 2 per cent), Nikkei 225 (up by 1.8 per cent) and Hang Seng (up by 0.15 per cent) are in the green.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is showing a bullish inclination as the advances-declines ratio now stands at 34-16. All the mid- and small-cap indices, too, are in the green, gaining between 0.2 and 0.7 per cent. Also, most of the sectoral indices are up. These are indications of broad-based buying and, thus, today could be another day that is dominated by bulls. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty Bank index are the top performers, up by 1.6 and 1.1 per cent, respectively.
Futures: The January futures of the Nifty opened the session with a gap-up at 17,730 versus yesterday’s close of 17,678. It then rallied to mark an intra-day high of 17,775 and has now softened to 17,745. As it stands, the contract is well above the key level of 17,700, which has the potential to define the short-term trend. In that sense, a daily close above this level is necessary for us to assume that the trend has turned positive.
Since today’s rally is broad-based, the positive sentiment across Asian markets allows us to take risks with longs. That is, traders can buy Nifty futures at the current level of around 17,745, and add more when it drops to 17,700. Place stop-loss at 17,625 – the immediate support below 17,700.
On the upside, the nearest resistance from the current level is at 17,830. Subsequent resistances are at 17,950 and 18,000. Thus, when the contract reaches 17,830, shift the stop-loss from 17,625 to 17,750. Liquidate the longs when the price touches 17,950.
Strategy: Go long now and add longs when the price softens to 17,700. Place the initial stop-loss at 17,625 and revise it to 17,750 when the contract touches 17,830. Exit longs at 17,950.
Supports: 17,700 and 17,625
Resistances: 17,830 and 17,950
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...