Nifty call: Go long on clear rally above 13,250 levels with a fixed stop-loss

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Nifty 50 December futures (13,235)
The domestic benchmark indices - the Sensex and the Nifty 50 - started the session on a positive note amid lacklustre Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has slipped 0.2 per cent to 26,751, while the Hang Seng index is marginally up by 0.2 per cent at 26,779 levels. After an initial rally, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 began to witness selling interest at higher levels and started to decline. Paring some of the intra-day gains, the Sensex and Nifty 50 have climbed 0.3 per cent each so far.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. The India VIX has slumped 4.3 per cent to 18.18 levels, indicating a decrease in volatility. The Nifty mid and small-cap indices have declined 0.4 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty PSU Bank that has fallen 1 per cent. The Nifty FMCG and IT are the top sectoral indices gainers that have advanced 1 per cent and 0.5 per cent correspondingly.
The December month Nifty 50 futures contract commenced the session with a gap-up open at 13,220 and marked an intra-day high at 13,297. But witnessing selling interest at higher levels, the contract pared some of its intra-day gains. Key support at 13,200 is cushioning the contract. As long as the contract trades above this base level, the near-term stance will stay positive. A rally above the immediate resistance level of 13,250 can take the contract higher to 13,275 and then to 13,300 levels. But a decisive fall below the base level of 13,200 can pull the contract down to 13,170 and then to 13,150 levels. Key supports below 13,150 are at 13,125 and 13,100 levels.
Strategy: Go long on a clear rally above 13,250 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 13,200 and 13,170
Resistances: 13,250 and 13,275
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Merc’s first EV tries to package the best the brand has to offer. Yet, it is meant only for the seriously ...
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Check exclusions, specific waiting periods, conditions for pre-existing diseases and other restricting factors
The stock of Indian Bank jumped 7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, conclusively breaking above a ...
₹1377 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 13601134018931406 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Ignoring issues related to tax and repatriation can create a cash crunch
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Riding on the success of Bihar polls, the BJP is now confident of bagging Bengal next year. But Mamata ...
The CPI (ML) (Liberation) general secretary on the lessons learnt from the Bihar Assembly polls, and the need ...
Thirteen Carnatic musicians get together for a virtual concert set to stream from December 4
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...