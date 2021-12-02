Nifty call: Short at current levels with stop-loss at 17,420

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 December Futures (17,325)
The Asian markets look mixed as some indices are in green and some in red. Among the major indices, ASX 200 and Nikkei 225 lost 0.15 and 0.6 per cent, respectively. Hang Seng and KOSPI are up by 0.2 and 1.5 per cent, respectively.
Against this backdrop, the Indian indices began the session marginally higher and are now up by nearly 0.9 per cent for the day. While the Nifty 50 is at 17,310, the Sensex is at 58,175.
In line with the positive bias, the market breadth of the Nifty 50 is bullish as the advance-decline ratio stands at 41-9. On the other hand, Midcap 50 and Smallcap 50 are flat for the day. Interestingly though, barring the Nifty Realty (down by 0.6 per cent), all other sectoral indices are in the green. The Nifty Oil & Gas is the top gainer, up by 1.3 per cent followed by the Nifty Healthcare index, up by 1 per cent.
Futures: As the underlying Nifty 50 has been positive since open, the December futures of the index, which opened marginally lower (at 17,205 versus yesterday’s close of 17,222), started to rally soon after the session opened. Now trading around 17,325, the contract has gained by about 0.6 per cent for the day.
Although the contract has rallied, it faces resistance at 17,350 and 17,400. Also, 17,380 can be a minor hurdle. Moreover, the bearish bias will exist until the contract decisively breaches 17,400. A rally beyond 17,400 is less likely and the futures is expected to reverse lower from the current levels. A fall from here will drag the contract to the support at 17,250. Subsequent supports are at 17,200 and 17,175.
Given the above factors, one can short the contract at current levels i.e., around 17,325. Add more shorts if it rallies to 17,380 and place stop-loss at 17,420. The contract is likely to decline to 17,200. So, liquidate the shorts at this level. When the price falls below 17,250, revise the stop-loss to 17,300.
Strategy: Short at current level of 17,325 and at 17,380 with stop-loss at 17,420. Fully exit at 17,200.
Supports: 17,250 and 17,200
Resistances: 17,350 and 17,400
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...