Nifty call: Tread with caution as contract is range-bound

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 September Futures (17,350)
Despite the Asian markets showing a negative bias, the Indian benchmark indices i.e., the Nifty 50 and the Sensex opened slightly higher. However, it could not build a rally and are now trading flat for the day. Among the major Asian indices, the Nikkei 225 is the only gainer, up by about 0.9 per cent whereas other indices like ASX 200, Hang Seng and KOSPI are down by 0.25, 0.5 and 0.9 per cent, respectively.
Although the Nifty 50 is flat, the advance-decline is showing a bullish bias as it stands at 30-20. Notably, mid- and small-cap indices are outperforming the benchmark indices as they have gained between 0.3 and 0.9 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty PSU and Private bank indices are the top gainers, up by 1.6 and 0.9 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty IT is the top loser, down by 0.75 per cent followed by the Nifty Auto index, down by 0.35 per cent.
Futures: The September futures of the Nifty 50 index began the session higher at 17,397 versus yesterday’s closing price of 17,376. After marking an intraday high of 17,401, the contract has moderated to the current level of 17,350. The price action over the past few days show that the futures has been held within the price levels of 17,360 and 17,430 and unless either of these levels are breaches, next leg of trend cannot be confirmed. Hence, traders can wait for now and initiate fresh trades along the direction of the break.
A breakout of 17,430 can lift the contract to 17,500 above which 17,550 can act as a hurdle. Whereas a break below 17,360 can drag it to 17,300. Subsequent support is at 17,230.
Strategy: Tread with caution as the contract is range bound
Supports: 17,360 and 17,300
Resistances: 17,430 and 17,500
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...