Nifty call: Wait for confirmation before initiating fresh positions

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Nifty 50 September futures (11,325)
Equity markets across Asia have been sluggish since morning. Though the Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng opened with a gap-down, post that, these indices have traded sideways. Taking cues from the Asian market, the domestic benchmark indices have been trading flat since morning. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex are now hovering around Friday’s closing level.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is a bit bearish as the advances-declines ratio stands at 21-29. The mid-cap and small-cap indices look mixed and so do the sectoral indices. The Nifty IT index is the top gainer, up by 0.6 per cent, whereas the Nifty realty index is the top loser, down by 0.8 per cent. Volatility is flat as the market at large is sluggish.
The September futures of the Nifty 50 index started today’s session flat at 11,351. It then inched up and marked an intra-day high of 11,372; subsequently, it dipped and registered an intraday low of 11,266, before recovering to the current level of 11,325. Also, 11,300 is a considerable support. The next direction of the trend will be uncertain until it breaches either 11,266 or 11,372. Above 11,372, resistance is at 11,460 and below 11,266, the support is at 11,215.
Strategy: Wait for confirmation before initiating fresh positions
Supports: 11,266 and 11,215
Resistances: 11,372 and 11,460
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
German luxury car maker Audi had a torrid time in the intervening couple of years before the next generation ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Last week, the rupee (INR) settled at 73.14 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.4, thereby gaining 26 ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...