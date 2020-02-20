NMDC (₹105): Buy

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of NMDC at current levels. The stock jumped 5.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, taking support from a key psychological support at ₹100.
After marking a new 52-week high at ₹139.5 in late January this year, the stock changed direction and started the decline. Since then, it has been in a short-term downtrend. On Tuesday, the stock tumbled 6.4 per cent and found support at around ₹100 and had formed a hammer candlestick pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. Backing this pattern, the stock jumped 5.5 per cent last session, confirming the initial sign of trend reversal.
This rally has almost filled the recent downward gap. Key support in the band between ₹97 and ₹100 is acting as a significant base for the stock. The daily relative strength index is on the brink of entering the neutral region from the bearish zone and the weekly RSI hovers in the neutral region. Moreover, the stock has formed a hammer candlestick pattern in the weekly chart indicating bullish trend reversal.
The near-term outlook is bullish. The stock has the potential to trend upwards in the ensuing trading session and reach the price targets of ₹109.5 and ₹111.5. Traders can buy the stock with a deep stop-loss at ₹101.5.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
The company is betting big on connected home
This good-looking phoneis packed with impressive features and has a strong hardware to boot
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
To protect investor money, the regulator has sought to end practices such as misselling and opacity in fees
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...