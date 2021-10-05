Can Fin Homes (₹710.55): BUY

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The outlook for the stock of Can Fin Homes is bullish. The stock surged 5.93 per cent on Monday breaking above the key near-term resistance level of ₹695. Prior to this rise the stock was stuck in a range of ₹635-₹695 for more than a week. It also indicates the resumption of the uptrend that has been in place since mid-August. Immediate support is at ₹695 and the next one is at ₹670. The stock can rise to ₹810 and ₹850 in the coming weeks. Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹690 and ₹675. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹655. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹725 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹745. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹775 as soon as the stock touches ₹795. Book profits at ₹825. The bullish outlook will get negated if the stock breaks below ₹670 decisively. Such a break can then drag the stock lower to ₹600 thereafter.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
