Todays Pick

Can Fin Homes (₹710.55): BUY

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on October 05, 2021

The outlook for the stock of Can Fin Homes is bullish. The stock surged 5.93 per cent on Monday breaking above the key near-term resistance level of ₹695. Prior to this rise the stock was stuck in a range of ₹635-₹695 for more than a week. It also indicates the resumption of the uptrend that has been in place since mid-August. Immediate support is at ₹695 and the next one is at ₹670. The stock can rise to ₹810 and ₹850 in the coming weeks. Traders with a short-term perspective can go long at current levels. Accumulate longs on dips at ₹690 and ₹675. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹655. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹725 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹745. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹775 as soon as the stock touches ₹795. Book profits at ₹825. The bullish outlook will get negated if the stock breaks below ₹670 decisively. Such a break can then drag the stock lower to ₹600 thereafter.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on October 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
CanFin Homes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like