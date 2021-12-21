Century Plyboards (₹551.6): SELL

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The outlook for the stock of Century Plyboards is bearish. The stock fell sharply by 4.52 per cent on Monday breaking below the key support level of ₹580. Resistance will now be in the ₹580-₹590 region. Rallies to this resistance region are likely to get fresh sellers coming into the market and cap the upside. As such a rise beyond ₹590 looks unlikely at the moment. The stock can fall to ₹490-₹480 and even ₹470 in the coming weeks.
Traders can go short at current levels. Accumulate shorts on rallies at ₹575. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹605. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹540 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹525. Move the stop-loss further down to ₹520 as soon as the stock falls to ₹505. Book profits at ₹485. The region between ₹480 and ₹470 is strong long-term trend support.
As such, the current fall is likely to halt in this region. A strong bounce from the ₹480-₹470 region will indicate the beginning of a fresh leg of the rally. As such traders will have to make sure to exit the shorts as the prices fall towards the ₹480-₹470 region.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The broader bearish view is intact
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...