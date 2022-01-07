KPIT Technologies (₹630.5): Buy

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
The stock of KPIT Technologies, which is in a long-term uptrend, started moving in a sideways trend between ₹300 and ₹370 since August last year. But it broke out of the range in early November. Since then, it has been appreciating although there was some slowdown in December, wherein it faced a minor price correction.
Last week, the scrip closed above ₹600, opening the door for further strengthening. Notably, ₹594 is a strong support and until the stock remains above this level, the near-term bias will be positive. On Thursday, it rallied on the back of strong volumes and hit a fresh all-time high of ₹652. Given that the overall trend is bullish, the price is likely to rally to ₹670 within few trading sessions. It could even touch ₹700.
So, traders looking for short-term opportunities can consider buying this stock. Supporting the bullish bias, the RSI and the MACD on the daily chart lies in their respective bullish territory. Considering the above factors, traders can buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹610 and liquidate at ₹670.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...