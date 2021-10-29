Minda Corporation (₹147.9): Buy

The stock of Minda Corporation, which has been rallying since the beginning of the year, entered a consolidation phase in June. That is, since June, it was largely oscillating within ₹125 and ₹145. But the stock has been rallying for the past few sessions and on Thursday, it broke out of the resistance at ₹145, opening the door for further strengthening.

The bullish outlook is substantiated by the price action – a rally followed by a consolidation phase and then a breakout. The breakout volume is significant, and the relative strength index (RSI) and the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is showing a fresh uptick. Thus, the likelihood of further rally is high.

Traders can buy the stock at current level and accumulate if price corrects to ₹142. Place an initial stop-loss at ₹137. On the upside, the stock has the potential to reach ₹164 in the near-term. If the stock crosses over ₹155, revise the stop-loss upwards to ₹146. Similarly, if the rallies without falling to ₹142 and moves above ₹155, place a stop-loss at ₹146.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)