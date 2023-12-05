Bajaj Finserv’s stock closed above the resistance at ₹1,665 last week. This has increased the chances for further rallies. Although it posted a marginal gain of about 0.6 per cent on Monday, the bulls retained an upper hand. We expect the stock to see a good rally from the current level of about ₹1,695. In particular, we anticipate Bajaj Finserv’s share price to appreciate on Tuesday. The stock is likely to touch ₹1,730 intraday. So, one can buy Bajaj Finserv’s stock at the current level of ₹1,695 and accumulate if the price dips to ₹1,680. Place stop-loss at ₹1,665 at first. When the stock rises to ₹1,715, alter the stop-loss to ₹1,695. Book profits at ₹1,730. Refrain from trading if the stock opens below ₹1,680 on Tuesday.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)