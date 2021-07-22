Vimta Labs (₹326.6): Buy

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Vimta Labs at current levels. Following a sideways consolidation phase in the band between ₹150 and ₹186 from December 2020 to April 2021, the stock broke through on the upside. Since this April, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. Short-term trend is also up. The stock trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages.
On Tuesday, the stock gained 8 per cent with above average volume, after a minor corrective decline that got halted at ₹300. There has been an increase in volume over the past four weeks.
The daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators are featuring in the positive terrain indicating buying interest. Besides, the daily as well as the weekly relative strength index are hovering in the bullish zone backing the uptrend. The stock now tests a key long-term resistance at ₹325 with a positive bias. The short-term outlook is bullish.
The stock has potential to surpass the vital resistance and reach the price targets of ₹340 and ₹347 in the coming trading sessions. Traders with a high risk appetite can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹320 levels.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...