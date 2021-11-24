Todays Pick

Wonderla Holidays (₹221.6): SELL

Gurumurthy K BL Research Bureau | Updated on November 23, 2021

The short-term outlook for the stock of Wonderla Holidays is bearish. The stock has declined by over 5 per cent so far this week. This fall has taken the stock well below a key support level of ₹230. This level of ₹230 will now act as a good resistance which has to be broken to turn the outlook bullish again.

But that looks less likely as an intermediate bounce to ₹230 is likely to get fresh sellers coming into the market. There is room for a fall to ₹202-₹200 in the coming weeks. Traders can go short at current levels and accumulate at ₹227. Stop-loss can be placed at ₹235. Trail the stop-loss down to ₹219 as soon as the stock moves down to ₹214. Move the stop-loss further lower to ₹212 as soon as the stock falls to ₹208. Exit the short-positions at ₹205. The region between ₹202 and ₹200 is strong trend support. A break below ₹200 might not be easy. As such the stock is more likely to reverse higher and see a fresh rally to keep the overall uptrend intact.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on November 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

technical analysis
Wonderla Holidays Ltd
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like