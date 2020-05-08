Rupee: Approach with bullish bias

Between fruits, nuts and an organised schedule, no detox needed
Today, the rupee (INR) has opened with a gain of about 0.5 per cent against the dollar (USD). It has begun the session at 75.44 versus its previous close of 75.76. Currently trading at 75.3, the domestic unit has so far lost about 5.5 per cent for the year against the dollar.
Further rally will face a hindrance at 75.2 above which it can test the resistance at 75. But if the local currency gives up the gain and declines, it will find support at 75.6. Below that level is the support band between 75.9 and 76.
As per the available information with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPI) have net sold ₹1080 crore (equity and debt combined) so far in the current month.
The dollar index is hovering around the important level of 100. But as it can be observed in the daily chart, the index continues to trade in a range between 98.8 and 100.9. So, until either of these levels are breached, the next leg of trend will be uncertain.
The rupee, after opening with a positive bias, hints at a considerable bullish momentum. Moreover, it has gone past the resistance at 75.6. Thus, traders can buy rupee on intraday declines with stop-loss at 75.5.
Supports: 75.44 and 75.6
Resistances: 75.2 and 75
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
The World Health Organization’s inaugural “Health for All film” festival enters its final lap, with the online ...
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...