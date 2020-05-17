Stock query: Cadila Healthcare faces a vital barrier

Water carriers turn ‘waterpreneurs’
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Here are the answers to readers’ queries on the performance of their stock holdings.
What is the technical outlook for Cadila Healthcare?
Hari
Cadila Healthcare (₹332.1): The stock of Cadila Healthcare has been on a long-term downtrend since it encountered a key resistance at ₹550 in August 2017. But, the stock found support after recording a multi-year low at ₹206 in August 2019 and reversed direction. Since then, it has been in an intermediate-term uptrend.
In early April 2020, the stock emphatically breached a key long-term resistance level of ₹300. However, it encountered another vital resistance at ₹350 and has started to move sideways in the band between ₹320 and ₹350.
A strong break above ₹350 will strengthen the uptrend and take the stock higher to ₹400 and then to the long-term trend-deciding level of ₹425.
An emphatic breakthrough of this level will alter the long-term downtrend and take the stock northwards to ₹500 over the long run. On the other hand, a slump below the lower boundary of ₹330 can pull the stock down to ₹300.
That said, a plunge below ₹300 will reinforce the bearish momentum and drag the stock down to ₹250. A further break below ₹250 can pull it lower to ₹230 and ₹200. Investors with a long-term view can buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹240.
I would like to buy shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Kindly suggest the supports and resistances.
TVS Prakash Rao
Kotak Mahindra Bank (₹1,177.8): Since encountering a key resistance at around ₹1,725 in February 2020, the stock of Kotak Mahindra Bank has been in a medium-term downtrend.
After a corrective rally, the stock had met with a significant long-term resistance at ₹1,400 in late March and continued to trend downwards. It has been in a sideways consolidation phase since late March, in a wide band between ₹1,100 and ₹1,400.
A tumble below the lower boundary will strengthen the downtrend and pull the stock down to ₹1,000 in the short term. A further plunge below the psychological support level of ₹1,000 can drag the stock lower to ₹950 and ₹900. The next long-term support is at around ₹800.
Conversely, if the stock rallies above ₹1,400, it can trend upwards to ₹1,450 and then to ₹1,500. The next resistances are at ₹1,600 and ₹1,700.
Investors with a long-term view can consider buying in declines with a long-term stop-loss at ₹980 levels.
Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
Discoms are preferring cheaper electricity available on the exchange to long-term purchase agreements with ...
Short-term oscillators indicate weakness; investors should exercise caution
Over three and five years, the fund has delivered 80 bps higher returns than the category average
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...