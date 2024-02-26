The outlook for Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is bullish. The stock rose over 3 per cent on Friday, taking the stock well above the psychological ₹3,000 mark. It has also closed the week on strong note.

The region between ₹3,050 and ₹3,000 will now act a strong resistance-turned-support zone. A fall below ₹3,000 is unlikely as fresh buyers are likely come into the market at lower levels and limit the downside.

CAMS share price can rise to ₹3,350 over the next three-four weeks. Traders can CAMS now at around ₹3,113. Accumulate on dips at ₹3,070. Keep a stop-loss at ₹2,960. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹3,160 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹3,230.

Move the stop-loss further up to ₹3,280 when the price touches ₹3,310. Exit the stock at ₹3,335.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)