Technical Analysis

Tech query: Phillips Carbon Black tests a key hurdle

Yoganand D | Updated on January 30, 2021 Published on January 30, 2021

What is the outlook on Phillips Carbon Black?

Rohit Joshi

Phillips Carbon Black (₹190.9): The stock has been on an intermediate-term uptrend, forming higher peaks and troughs since recording a 52-week low at ₹54 in March 2020. While trending up, the stock emphatically breached a key long-term resistance level of ₹140 in early November and continued to trend upwards with minor corrective decline in December.

It trades well above the 50- and 200-day moving averages. However, the stock has encountered the next significant long-term resistance at ₹200 last week, and tested this level. It can witness a correction from current levels and decline to the immediate base level of ₹180 levels.

A conclusive slump below this level can pull the stock down to the next support level of ₹160 and then to ₹140 levels. A downward breach of the long-term support at ₹140 can start to threaten the uptrend and pull the stock down to the subsequent base level of ₹110, which is the next vital base to note.

Thereafter, supports are placed at ₹100 and ₹80 levels. On the upside, an emphatic break above the long-term resistance level of ₹200 can underpin the uptrend and take the stock higher to ₹220 and then to ₹240 levels. A further rally above ₹240 can take the stock northwards to ₹280 levels over the long run. Investors with a long-term horizon can stay invested with a stop-loss at ₹110 levels.

I have bought share of Coal India at ₹143.7. What will be target in future because it is declining now. Should I hold or sell?

Bhanuthej Bhat

Coal India (₹125.9): The stock has been consolidating sideways broadly in the ₹110-150 band since last March. After encountering resistance at the upper boundary in early January this year, the stock began to decline, experiencing selling interest, but again became range-bound. Over the past two weeks, it has been declining; last week, it tumbled 5.5 per cent, declining below a key base at ₹130.

This fall has strengthened the long-term downtrend that has been in place since the 2015 high of ₹447 levels. The stock needs to move out the sideways range to witness a strong rally to ₹180 and then to ₹200. The next resistances are at ₹225 and ₹240, which is a key long-term hurdle to note.

On the downside, a decline below ₹120 can pull the stock down to the lower boundary at ₹110. The next key support is at ₹100. You can exit the stock on a decline below ₹120 and consider repurchasing it at lower levels lower levels with a long-term stop-loss at ₹100.

Send your queries to techtrail@thehindu.co.in

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 30, 2021
Coal India Ltd
Phillips Carbon Black Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.