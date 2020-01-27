Term of the day: Insurance ombudsman

The government created the institution of insurance ombudsman for speedy disposal of policyholders’ grievances. These can relate to any grievance against the insurer, including premiums paid or payable, dispute on the legal construction of the policies, non-issuance of insurance documents and delay in claims settlement.

If a policyholder wants to complain against an insurer, he/she must send a written complaint along with supporting documents to the ombudsman. The ombudsman has to be within the territorial jurisdiction of the branch or the office of the insurer against whom the complaint is being made. The address, e-mail id and phone number of the ombudsman can be found on IRDAI’s website.

The ombudsman doesn’t charge any fee and the policyholder shouldn’t have approached any other forum or court for the same issue. The complaint has to be filed within a year from the date of rejection or repudiation of claim by the insurer.

The ombudsman shall pass award within three months of receiving all the required documents, etc, from the policyholder.

The insurer will have to comply with the award within 30 days of its receipt.