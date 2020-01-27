Term of the day: Insurance ombudsman

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
The government created the institution of insurance ombudsman for speedy disposal of policyholders’ grievances. These can relate to any grievance against the insurer, including premiums paid or payable, dispute on the legal construction of the policies, non-issuance of insurance documents and delay in claims settlement.
If a policyholder wants to complain against an insurer, he/she must send a written complaint along with supporting documents to the ombudsman. The ombudsman has to be within the territorial jurisdiction of the branch or the office of the insurer against whom the complaint is being made. The address, e-mail id and phone number of the ombudsman can be found on IRDAI’s website.
The ombudsman doesn’t charge any fee and the policyholder shouldn’t have approached any other forum or court for the same issue. The complaint has to be filed within a year from the date of rejection or repudiation of claim by the insurer.
The ombudsman shall pass award within three months of receiving all the required documents, etc, from the policyholder.
The insurer will have to comply with the award within 30 days of its receipt.
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
Pavan Sukhdev is co-winner of this year’s prestigious Tyler Prize — the ‘Nobel for environment’ — for ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...