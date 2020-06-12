Premium

Any potential lag in industrial, commercial activity detrimental to insurance

Amrita Nair-Ghaswalla Mumbai | Updated on June 12, 2020 Published on June 12, 2020

S Sreedhar, Managing Director, Royal Sundaram General Insurance

Next six months critical, says S Sreedhar, MD of Royal Sundaram General Insurance

 

Core values are the compass that points to the true north of business success and are critical to establishing a strong culture. At Royal Sundaram General Insurance, corporate values stand at the very core of the brand.

The company has defined a niche set of values. “Our corporate culture revolves around truth, trust, team work, professionalism, people commitment and customer commitment,” S Sreedhar, Managing Director, Royal Sundaram General Insurance, told BusinessLine.

Being part of the financial services industry transacting non-life insurance, Sreedhar said, “We recognise people or human resources as the key and critical resource in our business and actively reach out and arrange to have them imbibe these values in their work culture.”

The official added that these values are encouraged from the time of induction onwards and continue thereafter, led by example from the top. “The idea is that every transaction, both within and without, exudes these values,” Sreedhar said.

A reinforcement of key values is also undertaken at all training sessions, with plenty of anecdotal incidents and real-life stories. The official maintains consumers tend to recognise the values exhibited by Team Royal Sundaram over a period of time and that it ultimately leads to higher customer retention.

Challenges ahead

It is these core values that hold the company in good stead as it charts its way through the pandemic-infused chaos.

“These are unprecedented and extraordinary times, impacting everyone in their personal capacity and businesses,” said the Managing Director, adding, “The next six months will be critical. We anticipate slow recovery in Q2 and optimistically to be near normal by Q3.”

As for threats on the horizon, the MD maintains that opportunities and threats co-exist and are two sides of the same coin. However, an immediate threat confronting the overall insurance sector is the potential lag.

“One doesn’t know if it will be more than anticipated or unlikely, but the potential lag in industrial, commercial activity will lead to lower demand for insurance products. The increasing trend of natural catastrophes causing large losses and disturbances is another hindrance, and fraudsters to some extent, trying to take advantage of the situation to make exaggerated or non-existent claims on insurance companies,” said Sreedhar.

In the interim, the company has reached out to its consumers, ensuring there is no lag in service. “We have actually been pro-active and are expecting a great deal of goodwill from our customers, resulting in higher retention. Health insurance may draw more interest from the public post the Covid-19 situation, as many of them have realised the importance of having a good health insurance cover,” said the official.

The company expects a higher degree of insurance awareness in retail health and commercial insurance and is making itself ‘ready and fit’ to optimise the opportunities.

“As the nation and economy tries to rebuild itself post Covid-19, there will be no lack of opportunities. We are constantly working on all potential opportunities. In the digital realm, we see a clear preference for digital transactions and will take our capabilities to the next level,” added the official.

The priority now, the MD reiterates, is to show “tremendous resilience, team work, pro-active approach and innovation so that we are not only able to tide over the crisis but also come out of it strongly. Since our business hinges on individual agents and feet-on-street sales force, the need of the hour is to try and be in constant touch with customers.”

At the same time, the company has not lost sight of the urgent need to keep up the morale of its employees who work behind the scene.

Published on June 12, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
General Insurance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SBI to have 8 standardised desks at retail branches