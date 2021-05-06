Resources

Stalin announces list of TN Ministers and their portfolios

| Updated on May 06, 2021

MK Stalin

The Governor of Tamil Nadu has approved the recommendations made by the Chief Minister-Designate M K Stalin, regarding persons to be appointed as Ministers and their portfolios.

M.K.Stalin, the Chief Minister-designate has sent a list of persons to be appointed as Ministers of the State of Tamil Nadu along with their Portfolios today on May 6, 2021.

Click to see the TN Ministers List

The Governor of Tamil Nadu has approved the recommendations made by the Chief Minister-Designate regarding persons to be appointed as Ministers and their portfolios.

 

 

Published on May 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

ministers (government)
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.