Indian cuisine is remarkably popular in Poland, with various Indian restaurants catering to the growing demand for its rich and colourful flavours. Polish diners visiting these eateries say the dishes remind them of their travels to India. According to some Indian restaurant owners, Polish people have developed a liking not just for Indian cuisine but also its culture. In cities like Warsaw, Kraków, and Wroclaw, Indian restaurants are gaining immense popularity, offering various options to satisfy the curiosity and cravings of foodies here
