Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended the second consecutive trading session with losses on Tuesday dragged by blue-chip HDFC Bank and fresh foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex lost 692 points to settle at 78,956, while the NSE Nifty shed 208 points to close at 24,139. From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India were the top losers, while Titan, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers.

On the sectoral front, Realty, Metal and Capital Goods dragged the market down while Media, Telecom, and Power stocks led the market momentum. All Asian markets closed in the green, including Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Seoul’s Kospi and China’s Shanghai Composite. European markets were trading with losses, while Wall Street ended on a mixed note ahead of US inflation data scheduled to be released on August 14. Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Monday as they offloaded equities worth over 4,680 crore Rupees.