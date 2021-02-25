BMW Motorrad debuts R 18 Classic

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
After launching the BMW R 18 in 2020, BMW Motorrad India has now introduced the second member of its new cruiser segment — the R 18 Classic.
The all-new BMW R 18 Classic is a nostalgic touring bike that echoes the beginnings of touring cruiser models.
The new bike will be a completely built unit (CBU) and can be ordered at the brand’s showrooms from this week.
The BMW R 18 Classic sports a timeless design that has been merged with clear-cut, yet contemporary technology to create a fascinating overall concept — offering a riding experience that is both cultivated and emotional, says an official release.
While the R 18 is purist in style, the R 18 Classic features a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, LED additional headlights and 16-inch front wheel. It features the largest displacement boxer engine ever built by the German brand.
BMW says that its functional and stylish design elements such as the double cradle frame, the teardrop tank, the exposed driveshaft and the paintwork with finely drawn double pinstripes are reminiscent of the legendary boxer from 1936.
The classically designed circular instrument with integrated display is enclosed in a metal housing with decorative chrome ring. The ‘BERLIN BUILT’ inscription on the face reinforces the bike’s origin.
The release also mentions that the centre piece of the all-new BMW R 18 Classic is a newly developed air-oil cooled two-cylinder boxer engine — the most powerful boxer in series production by BMW. The massive 1,802 cc engine resulting from a 107.1mm bore and 100mm stroke. It produces an output of 91hp at 4,750 rpm. The maximum torque of 158Nm is already available at 3,000 rpm, with more than 150Nm available at any time from 2,000 – 4,000 rpm. The new bike has been priced at ₹24 lakh and is offered with a standard three-year, unlimited kilometre warranty. Our Bureau
