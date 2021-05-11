Auto focus

Hyundai to shut its factory for 6 days

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 11, 2021

We are closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the country, says the automaker

Hyundai Motor India will undertake maintenance shutdown at its Chennai factory for six days between May 10-15.

The second largest carmaker in the country is closely monitoring the ongoing situation in the country and is undertaking all pre-emptive measures as everyone braces for the second wave of the pandemic, the automaker said in a statement.

“We have reinstated work from home practice for our employees, wherever possible, and have urged them to continue to stay safe at their homes,” it said.

The company is also organising vaccination camps at its factory in Sriperumbudur for the staff (both regular employees & service-providers’ personnel) through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre and with tie-ups with private hospitals.

Published on May 11, 2021

Hyundai Motor India
Covid-19
