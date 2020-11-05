‘Like riding on a cannonball’

Not content with creating and building some of the most coveted hypercars, Bugatti (part of the Volkswagen Group) has unveiled what could be the ‘baap’ of them all.

Called the Bolide, the technological concept is a track-focused ‘ludicrous’ version of the average Bugatti hypercar.

The company unveiled the concept late last week, adding that the idea was to explore the true potential of its famous 8-litre, W16 engine. In the Bolide, the engine will generate 1,850PS of power and an equal 1,850Nm of torque.

Sporting the French racing Blue on only some of its painted panels, the Bolide concept’s monocoque is almost completely constructed out of carbon-fibre. Bugatti engineers have attempted to create one of the lightest vehicles ever in recent history by conceptualising extreme light-weighting measures, eliminating most of the standard features in its road-going hypercars and by using mostly 3D-printed titanium components. The appearance of the Bugatti Bolide invokes the so-called X-planes of aviation history and shows a clear X signature from every perspective.

With an overall height of only 995 millimetres, the Bugatti Bolide is exactly the same height as the historic Bugatti Type 35, depending on the steering wheel and truncated windscreen, and about 300 millimetres flatter than the Chiron.

The wheelbase is 2.75 metres and the width 1.99 metres. Despite its size, and the large W16 engine, the Bolide weighs just 1,240kgs, delivering a whopping power to weight ratio of 670grams per PS.

Bugatti has designed the drive specifically for use on the racetrack and has optimised the engine and gearbox, in particular, for higher engine speeds. The company hasn’t disclosed the exact top speed, and has just said it is capable of much more than 500kmph.

Unfortunately, you may need to hold your horses even if you have the few millions that the Bolide might cost, since a decision is yet to be made about whether the Bolide will go into series production.