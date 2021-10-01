Maruti Suzuki reports decline of 57 per cent in sales y-o-y

Country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Friday reported a decline of more than 57 per cent in its September wholesale numbers on year-on-year (y-o-y) basis to 63,111 units against 1,47,912 units in corresponding month last year.

In the mini segment (Alto, S-Presso), the company dispatched 14,936 units during the month as compared with 27,246 units in September 2020.

In the compact segment (including Baleno, Celerio, Swift, WagonR, Dzire and Ignis), the company dispatched 20,891 units in September as against 84,213 units in the corresponding month last year.

Similarly, in the utility vehicles segment (including Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross), the company reported a decline of 22 per cent y-o-y to 18,459 units in September as against 23,699 units in September last year. “Sales volume of the company in September was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact,” it said in a statement.

MG Motor India also said it faced production challenges due to chip shortage and retailed 3,241 units of vehicles in September, and registered 28 per cent growth y-o-y as compared with 2,537 units in corresponding month last year. “Our production has reduced by almost one-third due to chip shortage. We expect this challenge to continue for the next few months. However, given the high number of bookings, we are trying our best to address the challenge and bring down the waiting period down to three months,” Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales, MG Motor India, said.

Škoda Auto India said it registered a 131 per cent increase in its September sales 3,027 cars compared to 1,312 cars sold in September 2020. While Kushaq has fuelled the growth for the brand in India, Superb, Octavia and Rapid have also contributed to the increase in sales volumes, the company said.

“Škoda Auto India has managed to consolidate and move forward in September, despite the headwinds that the industry is facing in terms of some key components. We are confident of building our momentum, as we approach the festive season, and look forward to delivering an increasing number of Škoda vehicles across the country,” Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said.

Nissan India said it has achieved a domestic wholesale of 2,816 vehicles for its Nissan and Datsun range in September, registering a 261 per cent growth over 780 vehicles in September 2020. “Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with strong inflow of bookings…the challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semiconductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more of the game changing SUV Nissan Magnite to delight the customers.” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also reported a growth of 14 per cent y-o-y in its domestic wholesale with 9,284 units in September, compared to 8,116 units in September 2020.

In the two-wheeler segment, Baja Auto reported a decline of 21 per cent y-o-y to 1,73,945 units during last month as against 2,19,500 units in September last year.