Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market responses, Maserati will finally attempt to create its own path with a brand new super sportscar set for deliveries later this year.
The new MC20 (MC for Maserati Corse and 20 for 2020, the year of its world première) is what the Italian luxury car maker believes everyone was waiting for. Both visually and conceptually, there are strong references to the MC12, the car that marked Maserati’s racing comeback in 2004. Maserati says that in the same way as its predecessor, with its explicitly racing soul, the MC20 also announces the intention to return to the world of racing.
An official communique from Maserati mentions that the MC20 has incredible aerodynamic efficiency, and a sporty soul with the new Nettuno engine, a 630 horsepower V6 generating peak torque of 730 Nm that delivers 0-100 kmph acceleration in under 2.9 seconds and a top speed over 325 kmph. The new engine signals Maserati’s return to producing its own power units after a hiatus of more than 20 years. It is also an extremely lightweight car under 1,500kgs (kerb weight), and thanks to its power output of 630 hp it comes out best in class in weight/power ratio, at just 2.33 kg/hp. This has been enabled by choice of materials, particularly the extensive use of carbon fibre without any sacrifices with regard to comfort.
The MC20’s design is quite dramatic and unique. Maserati says that the butterfly doors are not only beautiful but also functional, as they improve the car’s ergonomics and enable optimal access to and from the cabin. The aerodynamics were designed through over two thousand man-hours in the Dallara Wind Tunnel. The only mobile appendage is a discreet rear spoiler that improves downforce without detracting from the MC20’s beauty. The new super sportscar is designed to enable coupé and convertible versions and for full electric power.
Inside the cabin, the driver is always central, and nothing must distract them from the sporting driving experience, says the Maserati statement. Two 10 inch screens: one for the cockpit and the other for the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC Plus MIA) are offered. The cabin retains Maserati’s trademark focus on sportiness and luxury. Bookings are open for the MC20.
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Covid isolation centres for TCS staffWe have heard heartening stories of some companies going the extra mile ...
Starting now, you have one more way of buying an Apple product. Direct from Apple. There’s a brand new store ...
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...