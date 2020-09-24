Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20

After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market responses, Maserati will finally attempt to create its own path with a brand new super sportscar set for deliveries later this year.

The new MC20 (MC for Maserati Corse and 20 for 2020, the year of its world première) is what the Italian luxury car maker believes everyone was waiting for. Both visually and conceptually, there are strong references to the MC12, the car that marked Maserati’s racing comeback in 2004. Maserati says that in the same way as its predecessor, with its explicitly racing soul, the MC20 also announces the intention to return to the world of racing.

An official communique from Maserati mentions that the MC20 has incredible aerodynamic efficiency, and a sporty soul with the new Nettuno engine, a 630 horsepower V6 generating peak torque of 730 Nm that delivers 0-100 kmph acceleration in under 2.9 seconds and a top speed over 325 kmph. The new engine signals Maserati’s return to producing its own power units after a hiatus of more than 20 years. It is also an extremely lightweight car under 1,500kgs (kerb weight), and thanks to its power output of 630 hp it comes out best in class in weight/power ratio, at just 2.33 kg/hp. This has been enabled by choice of materials, particularly the extensive use of carbon fibre without any sacrifices with regard to comfort.

Butterfly doors functional too

The MC20’s design is quite dramatic and unique. Maserati says that the butterfly doors are not only beautiful but also functional, as they improve the car’s ergonomics and enable optimal access to and from the cabin. The aerodynamics were designed through over two thousand man-hours in the Dallara Wind Tunnel. The only mobile appendage is a discreet rear spoiler that improves downforce without detracting from the MC20’s beauty. The new super sportscar is designed to enable coupé and convertible versions and for full electric power.

Inside the cabin, the driver is always central, and nothing must distract them from the sporting driving experience, says the Maserati statement. Two 10 inch screens: one for the cockpit and the other for the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC Plus MIA) are offered. The cabin retains Maserati’s trademark focus on sportiness and luxury. Bookings are open for the MC20.