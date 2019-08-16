Rolls-Royce announces Ghost special edition for 10th anniversary

Special editions from Rolls-Royce are truly rare, and are often sold out within hours of their announcement. Now, as the Ghost approaches the end of its ten-year tenure, the British hyper-luxury marque is offering collectors an extremely limited Zenith Collector’s Edition of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Collection of just 50 individually numbered Zeniths will celebrate the nameplate that has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Historical significance

An official statement from Rolls-Royce mentions that in keeping with its name, the Ghost Zenith Collection will feature the highest levels of Bespoke ever seen on a Ghost Collection car. Discerning collectors around the world had lapped up similar limited edition Ghosts when one other opportunity came up three years ago, when an equally limited number of Phantom VII Zeniths were created.

Like with many other nameplates created by Rolls-Royce, the Ghost is an icon that carries with it a rich past. From the Silver Ghost, the car that established the moniker of ‘The Best Car in the World’ over 100 years ago, to 200EX, the experimental car that introduced the concept of a contemporary expression of this nameplate at the Geneva Motor Show in 2009, Ghost has been a modern and driver-focussed Rolls-Royce. The Ghost remains the most successful Rolls-Royce motor car ever to be built, attracting a new group of young entrepreneurs to the marque.

The RR press statement adds that the reduction in average age of a Rolls-Royce customer to around 43 is in part testament to Ghost’s global success.

Bespoke cabin

In the new limited edition Ghost Zenith, the 200EX is immortalised in a complex engraving on the centre console. A blueprint inspired artwork enlarged to a point of abstraction has been divided into 50 distinct parts, allowing each Ghost Zenith customer their own personal and individual work of art, while at the same time uniting the collection as a group homage to Ghost.

The interior of the Collection’s doors gets illuminated door pockets. Ambient light emits through perforated leather enhancing the elegance of the Ghost’s interior. One will also encounter a complex piece of marquetry.

Available in either wood, technical fibre or piano-finished veneer, the door marquetry transitions from the driver’s suite to passenger suite, emphasising the dual nature to Ghost.

The famed starlight headliner is presented in a unique Shooting Star configuration. Shooting stars fire at random across the cabin roof. This surprise and delight feature consists of over 1,340 individually mapped and hand-woven fibre optic lights.