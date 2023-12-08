Constantly evolving, learning from its failures, and presenting a fair challenge to the strongest of market leaders, Hyundai has come a long way since the beginning of this century. This was also when Hyundai launched in markets abroad a full-sized SUV called the Santa Fe.

Now, a few generations and almost a quarter of a century later, a brand-new Santa Fe is on its way to certain markets abroad. We take a look at the seven-seat SUV, not just to admire it but also to understand if Hyundai can now let bygones be bygones and buckle up to bring this one to India.

More conducive

If Hyundai decides to do so, it’s likely to find itself in a more conducive environment for selling a full-sized SUV. The previous two versions of the Santa Fe that were sold in India might have not been segment best-sellers, but times have changed. Look at the Hyundai IONIQ 5, for instance. It’s an electric vehicle by Hyundai that costs nearly as much as an entry-level product from one of the ‘premium’ German carmakers. Despite not having as much badge value, Hyundai has already managed to shift more than 1000 examples of the IONIQ in less than 12 months. A Santa Fe will be no different, we reckon.

As a product, it has a lot going for it, including the design. In a fleeting glance, it may remind you of the new Land Rover Defender, but the proportions are very different. It’s not as off-road-ready, and has a splatter of ‘H’ shapes — from the headlights to the tail lamps, the new design has many of these. A colleague who’s been privileged to sample the car came back with the observation that it’s boxier than it looks in the photos — and that somehow works in its favour. The rear might take some time for many to get used to, but while relatively bland, the adoption of such a design ensures that the new Santa Fe has the widest tailgate in its class.

Opening the tailgate reveals what can only be described as acres of space, especially with the rear seats down. All three rows get sufficient space, and with the ability to seat up to seven, comfort is unlikely to take the back seat in the Santa Fe. The feature-rich cabin is a nice mix of high-tech bits, premium design, and deliberate use of eco-friendly materials. The large driver display plus infotainment screen is complemented by charging ports in essentially every nook and cranny, and there is enough real estate on the centre console to accommodate two phones side-by-side to charge them simultaneously. Taking its solutions to accommodate a mobile phone to another level is a compartment that can clean the phone up with the help of UV rays.

Engine options

The engine options for the new Santa Fe are market-dependent and range between a 1.6-litre hybrid and a more apt 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit, which makes 281 PS and 430 Nm of torque. Between the two extremes are a 1.6-litre plug-in hybrid and a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol. Both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models will be made, and although Hyundai’s focus doesn’t appear to be off-roading, a more rugged ‘XRT’ model with slightly more ground clearance and all-terrain tyres will be offered in certain markets, too.

As of now, the official word from Hyundai India is that there are no plans to bring this three-row SUV to India. But with the Santa Fe, even if (and when) brought in through the CBU route, Hyundai can have the chance to expand its range, especially after tasting success with the IONIQ 5. The Indian market is known to be accommodating towards ‘full-sized’ SUVs, and with what the Santa Fe brings to the table in terms of looks, interior, and overall appeal, its chances of doing well here deserve be explored.

