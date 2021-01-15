Tata readies the new Safari for Republic Day unveiling

More news about the new Safari from Tata Motors has been steadily coming in. First in, earlier this month, was of course the name change from the earlier Gravitas to its current moniker. Many Safari fans aren’t convinced, but the fact remains that the brand has fantastic recall and it is only fair that Tata Motors be allowed the opportunity to get its share of mileage from this legendary brand.

The 7-seat version of the Harrier has been some time coming and may have been a bit delayed due to the pandemic, but it is ready to roll out now. It sports a fairly identifiable exterior design, albeit one that borrows heavily from the Harrier. But, the increase in length and the longer rear overhang give away the 3-row configuration of the new Safari. In keeping with the previous Safari’s design language that featured a stepped up roofline at the rear to enable enough headroom for occupants in the third seat, the new one too gets the same exterior treatment. The iconic stepped roof also features roof-rails that have been re-imagined making them immensely stylish and yet functional.

The seating inside the cabin is also similarly theatre seating with the second and third row of seats slightly raised in comparison to the front seats. A Tata Motors statement announcing the start of production says that the interior of the Safari takes the premium element even higher, with the Oyster White interior theme, paired with Ash Wood dashboard.

Built on Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover, this adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in the future says Tata.