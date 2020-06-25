Wax to prevent wane

Merc’s new GLS: luxury saloon inside, rugged off-roader outside
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
For most of us stuck indoors there has been one more challenge. In the absence of outside assistance, it must have been difficult to keep our cars looking clean, shiny and well-maintained. If you have had a driver or a domestic help clean your car in the past, getting hands on to keep the car dust and grime free during the lockdown must have been a task. But some help is at hand all the way from the United States of America.
First, it is a misconception that your car needs to be cleaned everyday. A light dust down with a dry cloth or feather brush is mostly enough. A water wash once a week with a wipe down to dry after making sure that large dust and sand particles have been cleared will help avoid swirl marks on the paint work. Often cleaners are grinding the dust into the clearcoat in an attempt at wiping the car and that is how those swirl marks form eventually destroying the car’s paint work. The cleaning regiment should include a once a month shampoo, deep clean of cabin and wax polish of all painted surfaces.
Earlier this week, famous American car care brand Turtle Wax made its official India debut. The award-winning Chicago-based car care brand, has launched its complete range of appearance products for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers for every surface including paintwork, wheels, tires, upholstery, and plastic, among others. A company release says that it has introduced an extensive range of products that suit any skill level and address challenges that most drivers and motorcyclists face. “From the buzzworthy, detailer-favorite Hybrid Solutions Ceramic range to the Quick & Easy range designed for novice users, Turtle Wax will have cars looking good and protected from the difficult Indian climate.” The company will add its innovative Professional series and Ceramic coating range to the existing portfolio as it gears to partner with OEMs across the country.
Turtle Wax also plans to bring its love for road trips, vintage cars and car shows to India with a series of events and videos that will be announced in the coming months. The brand is reciprocally incorporating the beauty and power of Indian culture into its global communications as well says the release.
