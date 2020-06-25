Auto focus

Wax to prevent wane

Our Bureau | Updated on June 25, 2020 Published on June 25, 2020

Turtle wax makes its India debut

For most of us stuck indoors there has been one more challenge. In the absence of outside assistance, it must have been difficult to keep our cars looking clean, shiny and well-maintained. If you have had a driver or a domestic help clean your car in the past, getting hands on to keep the car dust and grime free during the lockdown must have been a task. But some help is at hand all the way from the United States of America.

First, it is a misconception that your car needs to be cleaned everyday. A light dust down with a dry cloth or feather brush is mostly enough. A water wash once a week with a wipe down to dry after making sure that large dust and sand particles have been cleared will help avoid swirl marks on the paint work. Often cleaners are grinding the dust into the clearcoat in an attempt at wiping the car and that is how those swirl marks form eventually destroying the car’s paint work. The cleaning regiment should include a once a month shampoo, deep clean of cabin and wax polish of all painted surfaces.

Earlier this week, famous American car care brand Turtle Wax made its official India debut. The award-winning Chicago-based car care brand, has launched its complete range of appearance products for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers for every surface including paintwork, wheels, tires, upholstery, and plastic, among others. A company release says that it has introduced an extensive range of products that suit any skill level and address challenges that most drivers and motorcyclists face. “From the buzzworthy, detailer-favorite Hybrid Solutions Ceramic range to the Quick & Easy range designed for novice users, Turtle Wax will have cars looking good and protected from the difficult Indian climate.” The company will add its innovative Professional series and Ceramic coating range to the existing portfolio as it gears to partner with OEMs across the country.

Turtle Wax also plans to bring its love for road trips, vintage cars and car shows to India with a series of events and videos that will be announced in the coming months. The brand is reciprocally incorporating the beauty and power of Indian culture into its global communications as well says the release.

Published on June 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Merc’s new GLS: luxury saloon inside, rugged off-roader outside