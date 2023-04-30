The latest World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) report focussed on the 2022 climate situation:

Global mean temperature was 1.15 degrees Celsius above the 1850-1900 average. Data also showed that levels of greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — continued to rise in 2022.

Sea levels hit a record high and doubled between the first decade of recording (1993-2002) and the last decade (2013-2022). It went up from 2.27 mm per year to 4.62 mm per year.

Ocean heat content reached a new high. Despite prevailing La Nina conditions, 58 per cent of the ocean surface experienced at least one marine heatwave last year.

Sea ice in Antarctica dropped to 1.92 million km2 on February 25, 2022. This was the lowest level on record and almost 1 million km2 below the long-term (1991-2020) mean.

China and Europe experienced record heatwave conditions. Deaths related to the heatwave in Europe exceeded 15,000 last year. Spain, Germany, the UK, France and Portugal were the countries most affected.

India saw excessive flooding during the monsoon at various places. The north-east was badly hit last June with flooding and landslides claiming over 700 lives. About 900 more deaths were reported due to lightning strikes.