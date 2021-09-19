On hydropower

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Water is one of the oldest energy sources. In ancient Greece, farmers used it to grind grain. Hydropower was believed to be a clean renewable energy source that does not pollute the air or produce toxic by- products.
The earliest hydroelectric dynamo plant was set up in 1870 at Cragside in Rothbury, England. At the Niagara Falls, a hydroelectric facility was built in 1881 to provide lighting for night-time visitors.
The world’s largest hydroelectric station is at the Three Gorges Dam in China. The Itaipu plant on the Parana River, between Brazil and Paraguay, generates the most electricity annually.
Big dam projects can reduce dissolved oxygen levels in water, disrupt river ecosystems, harmwildlife, and displace human and animal populations. The Three Gorges Dam displaced 10.2 lakh people and inundated hundreds of villages.
Hydropower plants can also cause low dissolved oxygen levels in water, which is harmful to river habitats. The presence of hydroelectric dams can often change migration patterns and hurt fish populations.
The promise of carbon-free electricity from hydropower has also been questioned by revelations that decaying organic material in reservoirs releases methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.
The ideal hydropower projects are tiny dams or diversions or run-of-river facilities which channel part of a stream through a powerhouse before the water joins the main river.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...