On recycling paper

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
# For every tonne of paper recycled, you save about 17 trees, 123 kg of sulphur, 159 kg of limestone, 4,082 kg of steam and 60,000 gallons of water.
# Nearly 40 per cent of waste going to landfills is paper. Cutting paper waste will extend the life of landfills.
# A typical office generates about 500 grams of paper per employee; 77 per cent of it is recyclable.
# Using old paper to make new paper needs 30-50 per cent less energy compared to using trees. Pollution is cut by 95 per cent.
# Newspapers can be recycled into egg cartons, game boards, new newspaper, gift boxes, and insulation and packaging material.
# Coffee cups, candy wrappers, tissues, paper towels and carbon paper cannot be recycled.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
In the digital world, building trust is no longer about what we say but how we say it with our digital body ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...