On recycling paper

# For every tonne of paper recycled, you save about 17 trees, 123 kg of sulphur, 159 kg of limestone, 4,082 kg of steam and 60,000 gallons of water.

# Nearly 40 per cent of waste going to landfills is paper. Cutting paper waste will extend the life of landfills.

# A typical office generates about 500 grams of paper per employee; 77 per cent of it is recyclable.

# Using old paper to make new paper needs 30-50 per cent less energy compared to using trees. Pollution is cut by 95 per cent.

# Newspapers can be recycled into egg cartons, game boards, new newspaper, gift boxes, and insulation and packaging material.

# Coffee cups, candy wrappers, tissues, paper towels and carbon paper cannot be recycled.