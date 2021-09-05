Clean Tech

On the threat to the Himalayas

| Updated on September 05, 2021

The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.

Over a billion people depend directly on the Himalayas for their survival.

Climate change poses a serious threat to the source of these rivers, impacting biodiversity, food, water, and energy security.

IPCC’s recent report says glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalayan region will shrink with rising extreme precipitation.

Scientists report that the permafrost is melting, disrupting a major water source.

The swollen glacial lake Imja in Nepal faces the danger of a violent ‘glacial lake outburst flood’ (GLOF).

