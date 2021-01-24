On composting

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Composting transforms waste into valuable soil, saves space in landfills and money on trash disposal.
One-third to two-thirds of the waste you produce can be composted at home. It is not only fruit and vegetable scraps that are compostable. You could also throw into the compost bin tea bags, newspaper, or lint.
If composting on-site, make sure you do not add meat, bones, dairy, or other protein rich foods. Add lots of leaves.
Worms are not a necessary part of composting, though they can be beneficial to the process.
Vermicomposting is a form of composting that uses worms in a specialised composting bin. It is a good way to compost food scraps, paper, and yard waste.
It takes about 20,000 compost worms (about 5 kg) to recycle the waste for a family of four.
