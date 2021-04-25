Office buzz

Ingka Group on eco drive

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, will accelerate its investments in renewable energy with an additional €4 billion to help reduce its climate footprint and transition to a net-zero society. In the past decade the group invested €2.5 billion in renewable energy, in onsite and offsite wind and solar power, generating more renewable energy globally than it consumes.

Peter Betzel, CEO, IKEA India, says, “IKEA aims to have all its stores, warehouses and shopping centres run entirely by renewable energy by 2025. Today, 85 per cent of our energy requirement in India is supplied from external sources. Ingka investments is considering India favourably for investments in renewable energy plants.”

Indeed, real estate jobs are up

GDP data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) for the third quarter of 2020-21 indicates recovery in the real estate and construction sectors, reflecting a boost in hiring opportunities, says the leading job site Indeed.

Indeed’s data shows that clicks for real estate jobs jumped 22 per cent while postings increased by three per cent during March 2020 to March 2021. While clicks for construction-related jobs declined by 18 per cent, the postings grew marginally by 0.3 per cent, it says. The overall data indicates that hiring for real estate jobs saw stronger recovery since June 2020 and remained steady during the second half of 2020, as the roles are more compatible with digital transformation and interfaces.